Salman Khan grooves with Aayush and Arpita Sharma during Ganpati Visarjan despite rib injury; youngsters Arhaan, Nirvan, Alizeh and others join celebrations: WATCH

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan reached sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s residence to perform the aarti. Today, on September 8, the Tiger 3 actor took part in the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony with other family members and acquaintances. In a clip, he can be seen grooving to the beats of dhol despite his rib injury.

Dressed casually in a shirt and pants with a brown cap, Salman Khan couldn’t stop shaking a leg to the tunes of the dhol at the Ganpati Visarjan held at his house today. In a viral clip, he can be seen grooving as others took center stage and danced for hours. The view also showcases Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri having fun. She was joined by Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan along with Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan Khan.

Alizeh’s brother, rapper, and singer Ayaan Agnihotri also joined them along with Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and other family members.

Take a look:

