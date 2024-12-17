Ritiesh Deshmukh Birthday: When Genelia Deshmukh was taken aback by actor touching her feet 8 times during their Maharashtrian wedding

Riteish Deshmukh, one of the most versatile actors in the industry, is celebrating his 46th birthday on December 17, 2024. The actor, who married Genelia Deshmukh, is considered one of the most beloved couples in the industry. On his special day, we take a trip down memory lane and recall when the actress revealed that her husband touched her feet eight times during their wedding rituals, a tradition that left her pleasantly surprised.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh once appeared on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 for a 'Shaadi Special' episode. During the show, a contestant named Aneesh Tattikota, along with his Super Guru, Akash Shetty, performed the song Maahi Ve.

Following the performance, Genelia shared how it reminded her of her own wedding, saying, "Oh my God! Your performance reminded me of my wedding!"

She then went on to reveal a unique aspect of Maharashtrian weddings that left her amazed. Genelia explained that during her wedding with Riteish, he had to touch her feet eight times as part of a tradition, which she found particularly significant as it challenges traditional patriarchal norms.

Further discussing her love for traditional weddings, Genelia expressed her fondness for the customs, saying, "We may have modernized our weddings and turned them into another party, but I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai, but we all had a great time."

The couple, who first met during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam, has since become one of Bollywood's most adored pairs. Known for their charming chemistry, they frequently share their loving moments and humorous videos on social media, often setting relationship goals for their fans.

After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012, opting for both Christian and Maharashtrian-style ceremonies due to their cultural differences. The duo often shares loved-up posts for each other and never fails to miss an opportunity to shower love and affection.

