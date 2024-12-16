Salman Khan’s Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna says their conversations will stay secret forever; 'It's important to hold…’

Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her recently released movie Pushpa 2. The actress is now preparing for her upcoming Bollywood projects, including Salman Khan's Sikandar and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. In a recent interview, she opened up about her bond with both actors, saying, "Whatever Salman sir and I talk about will always remain between us. I think it’s important to hold on to these connections without flaunting them."

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts on working with Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal in their upcoming films Sikandar and Chhaava.

Reflecting on her approach to collaborating with different personalities, she described herself as both a sponge and a mirror, explaining that she tends to reflect how others treat her while also absorbing their energy and giving it back twofold.

The Animal actress spoke about her experience working with Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, highlighting their contrasting personalities. She remarked that while both are entirely different, they have been kind, comfortable to work with, and genuinely nice human beings, which, for her, is what truly matters.

Rashmika also shared that she values the unique lessons she learns from each co-star, emphasizing her private nature. She explained that the moments and conversations she shares with her colleagues remain personal and cherished.

Referring to Salman Khan, she noted that whatever they discuss will always stay between them, describing it as precious and something she deeply treasures.

The actress further expressed her belief in maintaining meaningful connections without flaunting them, adding that the kindness and warmth shown to her by Salman and Vicky have been special, and she feels grateful for those bonds.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is currently in production and is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film features Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and others in prominent roles.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, brings a bold historical tale to the big screen, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and more. Initially set to clash with Pushpa 2 at the box office, the film’s release date was later rescheduled to February 14, 2024.

