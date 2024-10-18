Exclusive: Genelia Deshmukh and Neha Dhupia reveal their one big fashion no-no and blending traditional with contemporary elements

Genelia Deshmukh and Neha Dhupia are both known for their unique personal style, which reflects their individual personalities and fashion sensibilities. While Neha effortlessly mixes contemporary and traditional elements, Genelia embraces traditional wear while bringing a modern touch like no other (Remember her Maharashtrian look with a nath at Anant and Radhika's wedding?).

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Genelia opened up about her outfit choices and what is that one thing that's a big no-no when it comes to fashion. "Wearing something that doesn’t resonate with who you are. Fashion should always make you feel authentic and confident, not like you’re trying too hard or wearing a costume," said Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress.

Further describing her fashion choices when it comes to blending traditional and contemporary elements, she said, "I love the balance between the two—it’s all about keeping the timelessness of traditional elements alive while adding a modern twist. Whether it’s in the fabrics, cuts, or even the little details, it’s about honoring tradition but keeping it fresh.

Genelia Deshmukh – who will soon be seen at Disha Patil’s Sacred Tapestry collection, shares her excitement on what she is looking forward to more from the new collection. "I’m looking forward to experiencing how the collection captures the essence of life through its beautiful symbols and details. The way Disha weaves in elements like mandalas and chakras adds a layer of meaning, making the pieces feel like more than just fashion—they're a journey."

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia, who is known for her risky choices, shares a big fashion no-no. "Being afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Fashion should be an adventure where you’re willing to explore different sides of your personality," says Dhupia.

Interestingly, Neha chose statement sarees over lehengas when given a choice, and the reason is, "I’d lean towards statement sarees because they’re so versatile. You can play with draping, fabric textures, and even the blouse designs to give it that contemporary edge while still staying rooted in tradition."

Talking about Disha Patil's collection that's with life's intricacies and spiritual enlightenment, actor-model, Neha Dhupia says, "Fashion can absolutely be more than just about style - it can tell a story and provoke thought. 'Sacred Tapestry' does this beautifully by drawing on themes like spirituality and the cycles of life. It’s fashion that invites you to feel and reflect, not just look."

