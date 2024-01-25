Rohit Shetty reveals he made Ranveer Singh's Cirkus for THIS reason; says he will 'not touch it today'

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful and popular directors in Bollywood. He has been delivering one blockbuster after the other. However, his 2022 comedy film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh didn't do well at the box office. Recently, the Singham helmer opened up about why he made that film and its box office response.

Rohit Shetty on Cirkus

In an interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty spoke about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirku's failure and why he made that film in the first place. He said it was made during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that if he did the subject, he would not touch it. He said, “It was made during the pandemic when things were changing. Today, if I have to make that subject, I will not touch it. Sooryavanshi was not released, the Indian Police Force was about to start, and we had an eight-month gap because the pandemic was going on."

Shetty further revealed that he did the film to keep his team occupied. "So what should we do? Workers were sitting at home and we had this script for the longest time, a simple, small film. I thought, ‘Chalo bana dete hain. Workers bhi busy rahenge aur hum bhi busy rahenge (Let’s make it. Workers will stay busy and we will keep busy too). It was a studio-based film, with no cars flying, no action, no heroic entry and all", he added.

Advertisement

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play Comedy of Errors and stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rohit Shetty talks about the alleged feud with Shah Rukh Khan

Rohit collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Chennai Express and Dilwale. While the former became a blockbuster, the latter did not do well on the ticket window. Post that, the rumors started spreading that the two had parted ways. In an interview with The Lallantop, the director responded to a fan question about an alleged rift between him and SRK. He said, “Aesa kuch nhi hai. (There’s nothing like that.)”

He also spoke about a future project where he would work with Shah Rukh again. He said, “Koi achi kahani milne ke saath me, karna hai toh fir vo aesi ho k vo Chennai Express se badi ho. Sabse important cheez rehta hai k kabhi aesa koi subject aaya toh kyun nhi karungi mai, zaroor karunga. (If I get a good story, if we have to work together then it should be better than Chennai Express. Most important thing is that. If something like this comes then we will definitely work together.)”

Rohit Shetty's work front

Rohit made his foray into the digital space with the recently released action cop web series Indian Police Force. Shetty created and co-directed the series and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Upon its release, the series has met with mostly positive reviews.

He is also shooting for Singham Again with Ajay Devgn which is also a part of his cop universe. It will have Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, Shetty has also announced a biopic on former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria. The project will be based on Maria's memoir 'Let Me Say It Now.'

ALSO READ: Did you know Rohit Shetty's mother played Hema Malini's body double in Seeta Aur Geeta?