Did you know Rohit Shetty's mother played Hema Malini's body double in Seeta Aur Geeta?

Rohit Shetty recently talked about his parents, action director MB Shetty and stuntwoman Ratna Shetty, who encountered injuries on film sets during the initial years of their careers in Bollywood. The successful filmmaker, known for the hit web series Indian Police Force, shared insights into the past when his mother worked as Hema Malini's body double in the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta.

Rohit Shetty reveals his mother was Hema Malini’s body double in Seeta Aur Geeta

During a recent interaction with ANI, Rohit Shetty mentioned that 'breaking bones' runs in his family. He recalled that his mother was Hema Malini’s body double in the film Seeta Aur Geeta. He said, “My mom was a stuntwoman. She did Seeta Aur Geeta. The Hema Malini you see on the fan is actually my mom.”

He also mentioned that she took on the role of a body double for the veteran star Vyjanthimala. He said, “The Vyjanthimala rolling down the staircase—it’s her; her physique was such.”

The filmmaker then spoke about his father and mentioned that he directed the action scenes in movies like Deewar, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Great Gambler, Don, An Evening in Paris, and Trishul. He is credited with inventing the glass break. He said, “He directed the action sequences in Deewar, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Great Gambler, Don, An Evening in Paris, and Trishul. He invented the glass break. He got lots of cuts. He used to come home with blood stains and stitches.”

The director, renowned for his car stunts, mentions that all these intense action sequences are the result of his parents' action stunts. He added, “That’s why I am like this. It is a family business that breaks bones. It is in our DNA to break our own bones.”

Rohit Shetty's work front

Taking on the roles of creator and director, Shetty collaborated with Sushwanth Prakash for the gripping seven-episode series, Indian Police Force. Packed with intense action, this digital endeavor pays tribute to the commitment, selflessness, and steadfast patriotism demonstrated by Indian police officers nationwide.

Faced with imminent danger, the series unfolds a captivating story, with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra immersing themselves in the chaos, embodying an unwavering sense of patriotism to safeguard the city from impending threats.

The series debuted on Prime Video in India on January 19, 2024.

