Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto driver who took injured actor to Lilavati Hospital with Taimur Ali Khan rewarded with Rs 11,000

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

It's been days since Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. After being stabbed multiple times, the actor was rushed to the hospital with his eight-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, in an auto-rickshaw. Now, the driver who helped the father-son duo reach the hospital on time was rewarded with Rs 11,000 by a social worker. Read on!

The unforeseen attack on Saif Ali Khan sent shockwaves to the entire film industry and the country at large. It's pretty daunting to know that the B-town star was stabbed at his own house located in the posh Bandra locality of Mumbai. On the night of January 16, 2025, when the incident happened, the blood-soaked actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with his son Taimur Ali Khan. They found a kind-hearted auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove them to the hospital.

Now, for the man's humble gesture, a social worker named Faizan Ansari rewarded Bhajan Singh Rana with a cash prize of Rs 11,000. According to a report by IANS, the driver felt proud and happy as he was happy to help the Hum Tum star. After receiving the reward, Rana told the news agency, "I feel very proud because I never imagined something like this would happen in my life. This recognition has brought me immense joy."

While talking to the Times Of India a couple of days ago, Rana, hailing from Uttarakhand, expressed happiness in saving the star's life. He further told the publication, "If Saif wishes to meet me, I will definitely meet him. If he wishes to give me a gift, agar woh unki khushi wali baat hai (if that is what makes him happy), how can I say no to him?"

Coming back to Saif, the actor is out of danger and recovering well. His friends and family members are continuously visiting him at the hospital. The actor's leaked insurance policy stated that he could be discharged from the prestigious hospital on January 21, 2025.

