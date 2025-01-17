Saif Ali Khan Attack: Taimur Ali Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan, who took injured father to hospital? Know truth here

The nation was left in shock on Thursday, January 16, 2025 morning when news broke that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had been stabbed by a robber at his Mumbai home. While the actor is currently recovering in the hospital, one question remains on everyone's mind: Who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw during the early hours of Thursday?

Initial reports claimed that Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was the one who took his father to the hospital, but a doctor from Lilavati Hospital has since provided a different statement. Here’s everything you need to know:

Earlier, reports had suggested that the elder son, Ibrahim Khan, took the Bollywood actor in an auto-rickshaw to the Lilavati Hospital. But contrary to these reports, it now emerges that the injured actor was taken to the hospital by a member of his domestic staff and not his elder son.

A team of doctors treating Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital held a press conference, where one of the doctors shared that Saif arrived at the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, accompanied by his 8-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

The doctor stated that he was the first to meet Saif Ali Khan when he arrived at the hospital. He mentioned that Saif was covered in blood, but despite that, he walked in with his young son, Taimur, showing immense strength.

The doctor praised Saif, calling him a 'real hero' for handling the situation with such courage, noting that while heroism in films is common, facing an attack at home and still managing to walk through it makes Saif a true hero.

He added that the actor is currently doing very well, as his health parameters have improved, and he has been moved from the ICU to a special room. The doctor further stated that visitors would be restricted for the day to allow Saif to rest.

Meanwhile, a report by IANS also claimed that Saif was taken to the Lilavati Hospital hospital by a member of his domestic staff.

