Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor soaked in blood introduced himself to doctors and staff at Lilavati Hospital, reveals auto-driver; ‘Fataak se stretcher le...’

Saif Ali Khan’s brutal attack incident has shaken everyone to the core. It was reported that the actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto, accompanied by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, following the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, the auto driver who took the actor to the hospital has revealed details about the episode, including how Khan introduced himself to the doctors.

During a recent conversation with ABP News, Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to the hospital on that fateful night, shared his first-hand account of what exactly happened. He recalled being approached by a woman’s desperate screams for help. Initially, he admitted that he couldn’t recognize that it was the actor who was injured.

The auto driver stated that the actor was soaked in blood—so much so that his white kurta had turned red. Despite his injuries, Khan was able to move on his own and sat inside the auto in an injured state. Singh shared that a small child and one other person accompanied him.

According to the auto driver, the actor seemed calm and composed even in such a terrifying situation. While they were speaking in English, the auto driver admitted he couldn’t comprehend what they were saying. However, he noted the urgency in Khan’s voice when the actor questioned how much time it would take to reach the hospital.

Singh revealed that he was instructed to take Khan to Lilavati Hospital. He recounted, “When he got down, he introduced himself. When the staff arrived, he said, ‘I am Saif Ali Khan. Bring a stretcher immediately and do my tetanus shot.’” Singh added, “Only then did I realize it was Saif Ali Khan.”

Notably, during a press briefing conducted earlier by a team of doctors, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the COO of the Mumbai hospital, described the actor as a real hero. The doctor mentioned that although the actor arrived at the hospital soaked in blood, he “walked in like a lion.”

It has also been revealed that the actor is on the path to recovery and is being shifted from the ICU to a special room.

