Saif Ali Khan Attack: Doctor reveals 2.5-inch knife piece removed from spine; actor was brought to hospital by son Taimur Ali Khan and caretaker

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was assaulted at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of January 16 in an attempted robbery. After the attack, the actor, who sustained serious injuries, was reportedly taken to the hospital by his 8-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, along with his caretaker. Following the surgery, the doctor revealed that a 2.5-inch piece of knife was removed from the actor's spine.

Saif was taken to the Lilavati Hospital around 3 am, and he is currently undergoing surgery for his wounds. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said in his official statement, "An unidentified person at his house attacked Saif Ali Khan. He was brought in at 3:00 am by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, along with their caretaker."

Saif was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he will remain under observation for a day. According to Dr. Uttamani, a decision regarding his further treatment will be made the following day. He also mentioned that Saif is currently doing well and is on the road to recovery. Dr. Uttamani further disclosed that the knife piece removed from Saif's spine was 2.5 inches long, as reported by news agency ANI.

An unknown individual attempted a robbery at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra around 2:30 a.m. The noise caused by the intruder alerted the household staff, and when they raised the alarm, Saif confronted the intruder to prevent the robbery.

During the struggle, the intruder stabbed Saif, resulting in six injuries, two of which are deep, with one located near his spine. The actor also suffered a wound near his neck. He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital, where Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members are by his side.

