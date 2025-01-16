Saif Ali Khan Attack: Man who stabbed actor finally identified by Mumbai Police; details inside

The individual who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at approximately 2:00 a.m. at his residence has been recognized through CCTV footage. Mumbai Police are actively investigating the case, but the primary suspect remains on the run. According to recent updates from Mumbai Police, the primary suspect who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence early Thursday has been identified but remains at large.



During a press conference, officials revealed that the accused had used the staircase during the incident. The investigation has led to the formation of 10 police teams actively working on the case. Authorities confirmed that the incident was an attempted robbery and that a case has been filed at the Bandra Police Station.

As per reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch has deployed seven teams to investigate the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, stated that actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified individual at his Bandra residence and was admitted to the hospital at around 3:30 a.m. He further shared that Saif sustained six injuries caused by sharp objects, including two deep wounds, one of which is near his spine.

An official statement regarding the incident confirmed that an attempted burglary took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, and the actor is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital. The statement urged the media and fans to remain patient, emphasizing that the matter is under police investigation, and promised to provide updates as the situation develops.

In addition, Team Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed public concerns by stating that Saif had sustained an injury to his arm and was undergoing a procedure at the hospital. The statement also reassured that the rest of the family was safe and well, while requesting the media and fans to avoid speculation, as the police are handling the investigations. They thanked everyone for their concern.

