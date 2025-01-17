Saif Ali Khan Attack: Filmmaker Kunal Kohli calls for sensitivity, shares concern for Taimur and Jeh as the attack happened ‘in front of them’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning. Following surgery, his condition is stable. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has now urged people to approach the situation with sensitivity, expressing concern for Saif’s sons, Taimur and Jeh, who witnessed the traumatic incident.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, known for collaborating with Saif Ali Khan on films like Hum Tum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, expressed his concern over the recent attack on the actor. While speaking with ANI, he emphasized the unusual and unsettling nature of the incident, highlighting its emotional impact, especially on Saif’s young children, Taimur and Jeh, who were present during the ordeal.

He also reflected on how deeply this situation might affect Kareena Kapoor Khan as a mother, urging people to approach the matter with empathy and understanding.

Kunal Kohli said, “I think what we really need to understand is that we need to be sensitive to how the children must be feeling about this because it happened in front of them. You know how Kareena, as a mother, would be reacting to this. And I think that is what we need to focus on and be sensitive about.”

He also addressed concerns about Mumbai’s safety following the attack on Saif. Sharing his perspective, he described the city as a secure place, emphasizing his confidence in the capabilities of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

Drawing from his own experience of being born and raised in Mumbai, the filmmaker expressed that the incident was highly unusual and unfortunate but voiced assurance that the authorities would thoroughly investigate and resolve the matter.

Early Thursday morning, an intruder attacked Saif at his Bandra residence around 2:30 AM. The actor sustained six stab wounds and was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, for emergency surgery.

His team later confirmed the attempted break-in and requested privacy as the investigation unfolded. To apprehend the assailant, Mumbai police have deployed 35 specialized teams, intensifying their efforts to solve the case.

