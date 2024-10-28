Kunal Kohli’s Birthday: When Aamir Khan argued with his Fanaa director about not letting anyone know of his secret wedding to Kiran Rao

Celebrating his birthday today (October 28, 2024), director Kunal Kohli has made a significant mark in Bollywood, known especially for delivering some of the most beloved romantic comedies. His storytelling flair shines through hits like Hum Tum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, and Fanaa, which continue to resonate with fans. Today, as we honor his contributions to cinema, we also look back on a memorable moment from Fanaa's filming when Aamir Khan requested a short break for his secret wedding to Kiran Rao and argued with Kohli to keep it a secret.

Aamir had decided to marry her quietly at his farmhouse in Panchgani. However, he wished to keep the plans under wraps before the big day. With his wedding coincident with Fanaa's filming schedule, Aamir requested director Kunal Kohli to accommodate a brief break in the shooting to allow him time for the ceremony.

Kunal told Bollywood Hungama, “While preparing the scheduling in May or June 2005, Aamir requested me to give him ten days off from December 23, 2005, to January 3, 2006."

He added, "When I asked for the reason, he said he was getting married to Kiran Rao. I congratulated him but he told me ‘Lekin yeh baat tu kisi ko bata nahi sakta’ (But you can’t discuss this with anyone).” Kunal argued that he will have to tell his producer Aditya Chopra about the same but Aamir declined.

Director Kunal Kohli recalled that he initially argued with Aamir Khan about needing to inform producer Aditya Chopra of Aamir's planned 10-day break for his secret wedding.

However, The PK actor insisted on complete discretion, reasoning that sharing the details would lead to unwanted publicity. Aamir promised Kohli that apart from the brief time off, he would be available for filming whenever needed.

When Aditya Chopra eventually noticed the gap in the schedule, he questioned Kunal, suspecting it might be for holiday festivities. Caught between honesty and secrecy, Kunal struggled to provide an explanation.

It wasn't until October or November 2005, when Aamir publicly announced his marriage, that Aditya finally understood the reason behind Kunal’s insistence on the filming break.

