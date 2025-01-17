Saif Ali Khan Attack: Where was the accused last spotted in Mumbai? Police seize OLD item from actor's residence

Saif Ali Khan's family and fans were deeply concerned for his safety after he was attacked by an armed intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. The actor was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. And now, as per the latest reports, the whereabouts of the intruder have been revealed. As per information, the key suspect was last spotted at Bandra Railway Station. Additionally, the police have recovered an old sword from Saif's residence.

A report by IANS sharing the details where the culprit was last spotted, read, "The suspect who attacked Saif Ali Khan was spotted near Bandra Railway Station. Mumbai police are conducting searches in Palghar district's Vasai Nalasopara and surrounding areas: Mumbai Police."

The portal also provided an update regarding an old sword which the Mumbai Police seized from the actor's residence, which is believed to be ancestral and potentially linked to his family. However, they are yet to confirm any specific details regarding the sword's origins.

Reports indicated that the police had formed 7 teams to investigate the case. However, according to a new update, 35 teams, including 15 from the Crime Branch and 20 from the local police have been formed to capture the culprit responsible for the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, according to NDTV's report, initial findings indicated an unauthorized breach at Saif Ali Khan's home. However, CCTV footage showed no signs of an intruder entering the premises two hours before the attack. Sources now speculate that the assailant could be linked to a member of the household staff, who might have helped the attacker gain entry. It's also believed the intruder may have been hiding within the building. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the incident, which has left the film industry in shock.

Meanwhile, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan released an official statement asking people to respect her family's privacy during this difficult time. She mentioned that it has been incredibly challenging for them, and they are still processing the events. She humbly requested that the media and paparazzi refrain from 'excessive speculation and coverage'.

