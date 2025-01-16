Saif Ali Khan Attack: Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and more express concern; wish actor speedy recovery

The entire nation woke up to the most shocking news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence. While several associations have been demanding strict action, several Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta, and more extended their concern to the actor.

On January 16, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted a short yet heartfelt message for Saif Ali Khan. She expressed, "Get well soon Saif" followed by flying pink heart emojis. Imtiaz Ali also posted an image of the actor and called him his "brave brother." He further tagged Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared a photo of Saif and stated, "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed!! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon#saifalikhan."

Director Hansal Mehta also reacted to the incident and stated, "Unfortunate incident with Saif. Prayers for his speedy recovery. But why the f**k are media reports giving out his residential address?"

Celina Jaitly shared a family photo of the Pataudi family and penned a long note expressing her sadness over the incident.

"#saifalikhan | Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan in his own home. I have no words for the bravery of this man, who was stabbed six times while trying to protect his family. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and disturbing, especially in a place that should be a sanctuary," she wrote.

She further extended her heartfelt support to the entire family and hoped for justice to prevail. Mamta Kulkarni also shared a post reacting to the incident.

The update shared by Saif’s team and doctor confirmed that he has been recovering well.

