Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and more arrive at Karisma Kapoor’s residence to check on actor’s well-being

The internet has been abuzz since the morning after the news of Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident surfaced. While several Bollywood celebrities have expressed concern, the actor’s close friends, including Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence to get an update on Saif’s well-being.

On January 16, Sanjay Dutt, who happens to share a great bond with the Kapoor family, also rushed to check on Saif Ali Khan’s well-being. A video was shared by the paps in which he was seen arriving at Karisma Kapoor’s place. The actor came out of his car and was clearly visible getting inside the building premises.

Sanjay Dutt at Karisma Kapoor's House

Karan Johar was seen arriving at Karisma Kapoor’s residence following Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. In a video shared by the paps, the filmmaker exited his car and rushed inside the building. Being a concerned friend, the filmmaker seemed quite somber and in an intense mood while he headed inside the building.

Karan Johar arrives at Karisma Kapoor’s residence

In addition to this, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak, also arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The Arora sisters happen to be BFFs of Kareena Kapoor, who are often seen standing by each other through thick and thin.

Advertisement

The pap video showed Malaika’s car parked right outside the building premises. A small glimpse showed the actress entering the building in a rush. Meanwhile, another video showed Shakeel getting out of the car first and carrying Amrita’s bag before she got out of the vehicle.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora arrives at Karisma Kapoor's house

A few minutes back, Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital spoke with the stationed media outside the hospital and revealed that the actor sustained severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in the spine.

"Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid," the doctor said, further adding that the actor is recuperating well.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and more express concern; wish actor speedy recovery