Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor sustained major injury due to lodged knife in spine, confirms doctor in first statement; ‘He is recovering well’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence which could be triggering for some readers.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary on Thursday at his Mumbai residence has left everyone shaken. While his team recently confirmed that the actor is now out of danger, his doctor also provided details about the injuries he sustained and assured that Khan is recovering well.

While speaking with the stationed media outside Lilavati Hospital, Dr Nitin Dange revealed that Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. after assault by an unknown person.

"He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," the doctor said.

Notably, it was just a few minutes back that Saif’s team had also shared an official statement giving an update on the actor’s health.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," read the statement.

The statement further expressed gratitude to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. It also thanked the actor’s fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.

Saif’s family members including his wife, Kareena Kapoor, kids — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, director Imtiaz Ali also expressed his concern over the Pataudi family while speaking with News 18.

