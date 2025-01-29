Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor calls stabbing incident ‘chaotic’; ‘I don’t think anybody understands...’

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Zahan Kapoor, is currently enjoying widespread acclaim for his performance in the web series Black Warrant. However, the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan left their entire family shaken. Reacting to the incident, the actor called it ‘chaotic’ and ‘confusing’ but expressed happiness about his brother-in-law’s recovery.

While speaking with News 18, Zahan Kapoor addressed the horrific incident and mentioned that when something like this happens, it is "deeply unsettling." He shared that the disturbing incident has taken up much of their mental space. According to him, the incident will always feel scary and difficult to deal with.

The Black Warrant actor expressed his happiness about Saif Ali Khan being safe and recuperating well. “It goes without saying that this obviously changes things. I don’t think anybody understands it—why this happened, what was the reason for it? It’s all very confusing and chaotic," he said.

There have been swirling speculations around the incident on social media already, but Zahan remained cautious of commenting anything on the matter to avoid adding more to it. He stated that he has no idea about anything, and the important thing is that Khan is recovering well. “I just hope that they can get past this incident, as I know it’s difficult," he further added.

On Wednesday, Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also gave a befitting reply to social media trolls passing judgments on the actor’s speedy recovery. She shared a post that quoted a doctor stating, “Educate yourselves: Doctor explains the reason people call Saif’s recovery ‘quick.’." In response to this, Saba circled and highlighted the word ‘educate’, hitting out at trolls once and for all.

Saba further urged everyone to read the caption accompanying the post, which stated, "Cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over #SaifAliKhan’s 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds." In the video, the doctor clarified, “People who’ve had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd or 4th day... educate yourselves.”

Following the stabbing incident on January 16, the actor underwent treatment at Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged five days later, on January 21 and is recuperating well at his home. Meanwhile, the investigation into the case continues.

