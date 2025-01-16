Saif Ali Khan Attack: Raveena Tandon demands ‘stronger measures’ after unfortunate incident; says ‘Bandra losing out to…’

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon extended her wishes for Saif Ali Khan's speedy recovery following his surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Saif was attacked by a robber who broke into his Bandra home during the early hours of Thursday, January 16. Taking to Instagram, Raveena Tandon wished Khan a swift recovery and called for stronger measures, expressing concerns about safety and stating, "Bandra is losing out to unruly elements."

Raveena Tandon shared her thoughts on social media and referenced her own experience with an altercation involving several individuals in the same locality in June 2024, calling the neighborhood increasingly unsafe.

She also urged authorities to take stronger security measures. "Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers, and criminal elements racing on bikes, phone, and chain grabbing," she wrote on social media.

Raveena added, "We need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery, #Saif."

Earlier today, actress Karishma Tanna, a neighbor of Saif Ali Khan, described the burglary attack on the actor as "terrifying."

Speaking about the incident, Karishma emphasized the need for improved security in their area, noting that she has long advocated for better measures. "This serves as a wake-up call for stand-alone buildings in Bandra," she told ETimes, also stressing the importance of having well-trained watchmen.

The intruder fled after breaking into Saif’s 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. The actor's representatives referred to the incident as an "attempted burglary."

Following the surgeries, Saif’s team assured that he is now out of danger, recovering under medical care, and that police are continuing their investigation.

Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital briefed the media, explaining that Saif had sustained a significant spinal cord injury due to a knife lodged in his spine. A surgical procedure was conducted to remove the knife and repair a spinal fluid leak. He also shared that deep wounds on Saif's left hand and a neck injury were treated through plastic surgery.

