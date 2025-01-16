Saif Ali Khan Attack: IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit condemns unfortunate incident; AICWA demands strict action and investigation

Renowned filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors Association president Ashoke Pandit has condemned the stabbing incident of Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. In addition to this, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has also demanded a strict action and investigation into the matter.

While speaking with ANI, Ashoke Pandit expressed his concern over the attack incident inside Saif Ali Khan’s house. "IFTDA condemns this attack on our member actor, Saif Ali Khan," he said, further expressing his concern over the security and security agencies employed in the societies. He questioned how an intruder could reach the 12th floor of a building and enter a house.

He further expressed his belief in the Mumbai Police, emphasizing their efficiency in digging into the matter and catching the culprit. Pandit expressed his concern about the actor’s health, physique, and security. During the conversation, the filmmaker also highlighted his view stating, "Mumbai Police is quite efficient and Mumbai is safe there is no two opinions on that. We should not politicize this incident."

Pandit demanded serious action and punishment against the culprit, further hoping Khan to be back on the sets in his usual form.

In addition to this, AICWA also took to their social media handle to address the robbery attempt at Khan’s residence.

A long note was shared addressing the matter and a part of their long statement read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly demands a thorough investigation into this attack. It is imperative to uncover whether this was merely a robbery gone wrong or a premeditated act designed to instill fear in Bollywood, potentially paving the way for extortion on a larger scale. The possibility of such sinister motives cannot be ignored and must be probed extensively."

Meanwhile, Saif’s family including Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the hospital.

