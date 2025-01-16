Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi wishes brother speedy recovery after stabbing incident; ‘I’m in shock…’

Jewelry designer Saba Pataudi expressed her shock over the knife attack on her brother, Saif Ali Khan. She shared her feelings, stating that while the incident left her stunned, she is proud of her elder brother for his bravery in protecting his family from the intruder. The Bollywood actor was subjected to multiple knife wounds during the attack. Now, Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared "I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident" and also wished speedy recovery to her brother.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that 54-year-old Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery and is now out of danger. The actor was rushed to the hospital after the incident, which occurred around 2:30 am at his Bandra apartment.

"I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident but proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," Saba said in a post on Instagram where she also shared a childhood photo with Saif.

Saba Pataudi, 49, is the middle child of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with her younger sister being actress Soha Ali Khan.

Police have filed a case of "armed robbery with intent to cause death or grievous harm." According to a senior officer, the attacker fled the scene using the building’s staircase. CCTV footage captured the intruder on the sixth floor, and ten teams have been deployed to track and apprehend him.

Saif Ali Khan's domestic help, who initially raised the alarm, reportedly sustained a minor hand injury during the altercation and later filed a police complaint.

Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the incident, stating that the police had shared all necessary details, including the motive and origins of the intruder, and that the investigation is ongoing.

