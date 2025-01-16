Saif Ali Khan Attack: CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to actor’s stabbing incident; here's what he said

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the stabbing incident that injured Saif Ali Khan earlier today, Thursday. The political leader revealed to the media personnel, according to Instant Bollywood, that the police had already dropped the details about the tragedy, including how it happened and what was the mindset behind entering the apartment of the celebrity in the middle of the night.

The chief minister expressed his thoughts on the situation. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut stood beside the politician in the movie theater as he joined the actress during the screening of her latest film, Emergency.

After coming out of the movie, the CM briefly interacted with the media, wherein he responded to Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's question, "If celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is?" Fadnavis claimed that it was not correct to call Mumbai an unsafe city after a knife attack on the megastar.

As for the attack that took place in the Tashan actor’s Bandra house, the robber broke into the residence and went on to stab the actor six times, causing him serious injuries. The father of four was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 a.m. A surgery was performed on Saif to remove a 2.5-inch piece of knife that was stuck in his spine.

Advertisement

Dr. Nitin Dange, who operated upon the Omkara star, revealed to the media that apart from the injuries near the spinal cord, the movie star also sustained deep-cut wounds on his left arm, which were treated through the process of plastic surgery.

In addition to the political leader, other celebrities from the film industry went on to wish well for their friend and colleague.

Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, were earlier spotted visiting their father, who has been in stable condition since the surgery.

Credits: Instant Bollywood

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Raveena Tandon demands ‘stronger measures’ after unfortunate incident; says ‘Bandra losing out to…’