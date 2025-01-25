Saif Ali Khan Attack: Shahid Kapoor is happy to see Rangoon co-star ‘doing well’; says, ‘I am not going to…’

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025. The actor was admitted to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Many people from Bollywood including Saif’s Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor had expressed hopes for his fast recovery. Now, after Saif’s discharge, Shahid shared his happiness at seeing him ‘doing well.’ He also mentioned that this could happen to anyone and won’t say that celebrities were a soft target.

In a recent conversation with Screen, Shahid Kapoor said that the unfortunate incident could’ve happened to anyone. He called Mumbai an extremely ‘safe’ place and shared that everybody was shocked about the attack. The Deva star further mentioned that there were many cities where such things occurred. He continued, “But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target.”

Shahid Kapoor said that there could be other people who were going through something similar. He stated that they should be as concerned even if it had happened to a normal person. The actor added that people were talking more about it due to Saif Ali Khan being a celebrity.

Shahid also mentioned that security in residential complexes needs to be taken quite seriously. He concluded by expressing his happiness at Saif’s discharge, saying, “We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well.”

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21. He even waved and smiled at the paparazzi from inside the car as he departed for his home. During his time at the hospital, his family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and more visited him to check on his health.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Deva. Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait also play pivotal roles in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, the action thriller is set to release in theaters on January 31, 2025.

