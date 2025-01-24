Loveyapa actress Khushi Kapoor reveals she has never been proposed to amid dating rumors with Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Loveyapa with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. On the personal front, she has been rumored to be dating Vedang Raina for a long time. Amid these speculations, Khushi revealed a surprising detail about her love life. She shared that she has never been proposed to.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Khushi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire segment. She was asked about one perfect romantic moment from her life that she would like to capture with a phone camera. In response, Khushi shared that it would be a proposal. She said, “Not necessarily, par agar ek cheez choose karna hi padega (but if I had to choose one thing), then I think I would say a proposal.”

When asked if she recalled any proposal that she found quite amusing, Khushi replied, “I have not been proposed to yet.”

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina haven’t confirmed their dating rumors. But they are often spotted together during different events and also showcase their support for each other on social media. They even post adorable pictures together on Instagram. Khushi and Vedang celebrated Christmas 2024 in Jamnagar. The actress shared glimpses from their festivities in which they were seen wearing ‘cute ugly’ Christmas sweaters.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Loveyapa, it marks her and Junaid Khan’s big screen debut. The cast of the film also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the romantic comedy is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release in theaters on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week. The quirky trailer and the songs have created a lot of excitement among the audience.

Vedang Raina was last seen in the prison break action thriller Jigra with Alia Bhatt. He played the role of her brother in the Vasan Bala directorial. His admirers have been eagerly waiting for the announcements of his next projects.

