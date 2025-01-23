Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mika Singh has special reward for auto-rickshaw driver who took actor to hospital; find out

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an intruder at his house in Bandra. While protecting his family, the actor suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital. He was taken to the hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver named Bhajan Singh Rana. Earlier, Rana was awarded Rs 11,000 by a social worker. Now, singer Mika Singh has offered him a special reward.

On January 22, 2025, Mika Singh took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan as well as Bhajan Singh Rana. He wrote, “I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakh for saving India's favourite superstar.”

Commending Rana’s work, the singer said, “His heroic act is truly commendable!!” Offering him a special reward, Mika added, “If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I'd like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.”

Mika Singh’s story offering reward to auto driver:

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana at the hospital. IANS shared some pictures from their meeting on their X handle on January 22. In one photo, Saif was seen sitting on the hospital bed with his arm around the auto driver and a smile on his face. Rana even shared some details from their interaction with the news agency.

The driver revealed that Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore and his children were also present during the meeting. He mentioned that they thanked him for his help and treated him with a lot of respect. Rana disclosed telling Saif that he was praying for him to get well soon.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ETimes, Saif gave Rs 50,000 to the auto driver as a token of gratitude.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on January 21. He was seen waving and smiling at the paparazzi after his discharge. The Race actor’s family members including Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more have been visiting him regularly at his residence to check on his health.

