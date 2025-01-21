Saif Ali Khan Attack: Where did attacker hide after stabbing actor? Mumbai Police makes shocking revelations

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In the latest developments around the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, it has been reported that the alleged attacker hid in the actor’s building garden for two hours after stabbing the actor inside his apartment on January 16.

"After committing the crime (on January 16), Fakir hid in the garden inside the Satguru Sharan building where Saif Ali Khan lives with his family for around two hours as he was afraid of getting caught," the official said, citing the preliminary investigation as per PTI.

It has further been revealed that the arrested accused initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he was a Kolkata resident. However, he failed to provide any document to support his claim. During the interrogation, after he admitted being a Bangladeshi, the officials asked him to call someone from his family.

In response to this, he called up his brother, who sent his school-leaving certificate on his mobile phone, the document which will now serve as strong evidence to prove his Bangladeshi nationality.

The accused also spilled beans on entering Khan’s house on the 12th floor. He revealed that he had started working in Bandra a few days back and would walk into this area late at night after his shift was over. He reached Saif’s house after noting there was no guard or CCTV at the back of the building.

The accused reached the fire exit of the stairs through the parking area and climbed up to the 11th floor through the stairs. He found a way to go to the duct area after reaching there and after entering it, he came out directly inside the washroom in Saif’s house. He admitted attacking the actor after chaos ensued at their home to save himself.

The PTI report further divulged that the man slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra West till 7 am on January 16 after the incident. Later, he boarded a train and reached Worli.

On the other hand, an India Today report revealed four male domestic helpers were present inside the flat during the attack on the actor. However, despite hearing the screams of three female house staffers, none of them intervened to stop the intruder. One of the male staff allegedly hid within the house, while the others remained paralyzed with fear, they said.

Instead, it was the prompt action by the female house helpers who managed to lock the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, in a room after the attack.

