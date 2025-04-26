Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan’s switch flips on camera, says co-star Kunal Kapoor; ‘Tom Cruise might have some competition…’

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles, started streaming on Netflix on April 25. Soon after the release, Kunal opened up about working with Saif, sharing how the actor switch-flips the moment the camera rolls. He also joked that with all the running scenes in the film, even Tom Cruise might find some serious competition.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kunal Kapoor discussed working with Saif Ali Khan, highlighting how the actor brings a light-hearted atmosphere to the set with his humor and wit. He added, "He can be laughing about something a few moments before the camera rolls and then be completely focused the next moment. It’s like a switch gets turned on."

The Jewel Thief actor also shared his experience working with Jaideep Ahlawat, mentioning that while he didn’t have many scenes with him, he admired his natural presence. He praised Jaideep for his effortless ability to just 'be,' both professionally and personally.

Kunal also opened up on his role and shared that he traded poetic lines for punchlines, embracing a more direct and efficient approach to his character. He added that he found this change refreshing, as his character doesn’t dwell on philosophy but instead takes the most straightforward approach. The Dear Zindagi actor added that this shift allowed him to explore a more 'contained intensity' in his performance.

According to Kunal Kapoor, Jewel Thief tries to stay several steps ahead of its audience, just like the best heist thrillers do and this makes it stand out. Kapoor also mentioned the film’s high-energy action, joking that with all the running involved, even Tom Cruise might face competition. He said, "Tom Cruise might have some competition in the sprint department."

He also opened up on the most difficult part during filming and shared that shooting for the intense, raw fight scene with Saif Ali Khan, a sequence designed to feel gritty and real rather than overly choreographed, was both thrilling and exhausting.

Co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Netflix’s latest release, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, has been buzzing on social media. Starring Saif Ali Khan in a leading role, the film, produced by Siddharth Anand under the Marflix banner, came with high anticipation.

