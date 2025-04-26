Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan makes SHOCKING revelation about his 1st day on set with Jaideep Ahlawat; 'It was the first time I...'

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, started streaming on Netflix on April 25. Now, Saif opened up about a shocking experience from the sets. Reflecting on his first day of shoot alongside Jaideep, he revealed it was the first time they met. He also confessed that he 'hated' himself on the first day, hinting that the beginning was much tougher than anticipated.

Advertisement

In an interview with IMDb, Saif Ali Khan recalled his first day on the sets of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He shared that shooting began at around 1 am and finished around 5 am.

The actor added, "It was the first time I met Jaideep. As usual, I hated myself because it was the first day. Sometimes, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I was a little nervous. A little tired. A little lost."

Saif also revealed that the emotional complexity of his role made him sign Jewel Thief. He described his character as a 'rebellious guy' who carved his path in the world but is deeply compassionate, always acting with good intentions.

Jaideep Ahlawat also opened up on the reason behind signing the film and credited the team — Marflix, Netflix, Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta, and even his own 'blonde' version.

Advertisement

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the Paatal Lok actor admitted he still found it surreal to be sharing the screen with him, feeling it was a reward for his hard work.

Meanwhile, Saif also couldn’t help but praise Jaideep’s dramatic transformation, saying he looked sharp, fierce, and carried a magnetic vibe reminiscent of a young Sanjay Dutt.

For the unversed, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, has finally dropped on OTT, much to the excitement of fans. Backed by Anand’s Marflix Pictures, the heist thriller revolves around a diamond heist. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief Review: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Netflix heist action thriller is an inconsistent ride of entertainment