Saira Banu admits Madhubala was interested in Dilip Kumar; details why his relationship with K Asif turned sour during Mughal-E-Azam’s release

Saira Banu in a long post has detailed the infamous premier of Dilip Kumar’s Mughal-E-Azam which became a buzzing discussion for several years to come. In another post shared yesterday (August 5th) , Banu detailed how she spent almost a week getting prepared to catch a glimpse of Dilip Kumar at the movie’s premiere and shared a continuation of the same story.

Banu started by detailing how she wore her mother’s ton-weighing ‘Gota laden sari’ for the premiere day. She said, “I had built castles in the air for years together and was well aware of all the bewitching beautiful ladies such as the mind-boggling beauteous Madhu Bala and many others who were interested in Sahib but do you think that anything could deter me from my Dream of becoming Mrs. Dilip Kumar?”

On the premiere day of August 5th, 1960 at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, the entire film industry had shown up but Saira’s eyes were only looking out for her Sahib. “The moment when I would exchange a glance with him went to waste and I felt cascaded with cold water!,” said Saira revealing that she was informed that Kumar’s and Mughal-E-Azam’s director K.Asif’s relationship had turned sour.

“Asif Sahab had sprung a surprise on Sahib and his family by secretly marrying his younger Sister Akhtar without breathing a word to Dilip Sahib,” Saira detailed. Dilip Kumar didn’t show up at the premiere making it a headline for decades. Saira also revealed that the late actor never saw his own classic Mughal-E-Azam for the longest time due to such adverse events.

However, after Dilip and Banu’s marriage, they were invited to the Film and Television Institute Of Poona to honor Dilip Sahab when the couple got to know that Mughal-E-Azam was a lesson in Drama. Saira added, “I requested them to screen MUGHAL-E-AZAM and became instrumental in showing MUGHAL-E-AZAM to Sahib for the very FIRST TIME. What an Honour!”

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala fell in love during the filming of Tarana (1951) and parted ways after 9 years of dating. However, their love story still continues to be one of the most iconic stories of Indian cinema.

