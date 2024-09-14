Saira Banu reflects on being part of Padosan as it re-releases in cinemas; recalls how Mehmood convinced her to resume acting post-marriage

A couple of days ago, Rajshri Productions announced the return of the cult-classic movie, Padosan through social media. In the post, they mentioned that the Mehmood banked movie would hit select cinemas again on September 13. Earlier today, the lead actress of the movie, Saina Banu went back in time and recalled her experience of working in the movie with Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar, and others.

Taking to her social media, veteran Bollywood actress, Saira Banu expressed her delight on the re-release of her movie, Padosan. She penned in her long post, “I was thrilled to know that “PADOSAN”, a film incredibly close to my heart, is being re-released in theaters. This movie is not only dearest to me but a cherished piece of cinematic history that I believe the new generation should experience. It’s a brilliant showcase of exceptional artists brought to life by Dutt Saab, Mehmood Bhai, Kishore Ji, and many more.”

In the latter half of her warm Instagram post, the senior star reflected on the movie and recalled the time when acclaimed producer Mehmood convinced her to be part of the 1968 musical comedy film even though she took a break from work.

Saira Banu stated, “Reflecting on “PADOSAN”, I feel blessed for the opportunity to have been a part of it, especially given the circumstances at the time. After my marriage, I had taken a step back from my professional career, and it was only thanks to Mehmood Bhai’s persistent persuasion and the considerate arrangements made to facilitate the shooting in Madras that I agreed to join the project. The film’s cast, including the unforgettable Dutt Saab, who humorously questioned the departure from his usual glamorous roles, and the amazing Kishore Ji, made the experience truly memorable. The on-set laughter and camaraderie were so intense that at times, we had to pause filming because I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Concluding her warm post, the actress wrote, “It’s heartening to see “PADOSAN” celebrated once again, and I look forward to sharing more anecdotes about this remarkable film, which remains a highlight of my career and a joyous part of cinematic legacy.”

This isn’t the first time the Purab Aur Paschim fame spoke about the movie. Last year, when the movie completed 55 years, she dropped a lengthy post elaborating how she ended up working in the Jyoti Swaroop directorial. She started by mentioning that the film is ‘one of the most favorite films of my career’. Saira ji added that she is glad she did the film as she had refused any work soon after her marriage with Dilip Kumar.

Later in the old post, she penned that ‘Mehmood Bhai’ came to her husband, hugged him close, and requested him to let her work in this film. To this, Kumar responded that it was entirely her decision. Since Dilip Ji was working in the South, the producer shot the film in Madras so the newly married couple could stay together. Since she thought it was ‘cheery on the cake’, she decided to be part of the iconic movie.

While Saira Banu played the female lead in the movie, she was joined by an equally talented cast of Sunil Dutt, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, and Om Prakash. The soundtrack composed by R. D. Burman topped the charts.

