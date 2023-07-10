Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar kept her busy with his philanthropist work: 'Our lives were full of action'

Veteran actress Saira Banu was one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in her heyday in the Indian film industry in the 1960s and early 1970s. She has recently joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and has been posting unseen photos and anecdotes from her life with the late actor Dilip Kumar since then. A few hours ago, Saira Banu shared a beautiful unseen picture of her and Dilip Kumar and revealed how the late actor used to keep her busy with his philanthropist work.

Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar kept her busy with philanthropist work

Taking to her new Instagram, the Padosan actress honored her husband and late actor, Dilip Kumar's memory by sharing a delightful moment from their life together.

Sharing a heartfelt anecdote, Saira wrote, "Get set... ready and GO...!! Our lives were full of action... Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind… the Physically Handicapped... The War Widows etc."

The actress further added, "He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy... I had to keep running to keep pace with him... If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going!"

Saira Banu also added that she will share the shopping trips with Dilip Kumar in the upcoming posts. She also shared an unseen picture of her and Dilip Sahab. The couple can be seen posing together in an adorable way.

Fans react to Saira Banu's post

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. One wrote, "Thank you so much ma'am for sharing things about Dilip Sahab...keep sharing more!!" Another commented, "My all-time favourite couple." "Choti choti pyari yaadein," wrote a third Instagram user. Another comment read, "MashaAllah Khoobsurat Jodi h."

Meanwhile, Saira made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee. She earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Some of her famous films that never grow old are Padosan, Purab Aur Paschim, Bairaag, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Hera Pheri, and many others.

