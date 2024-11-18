EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan trained Hrithik Roshan on Karan Arjun sets; latter bonded well with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun is just days away from its re-release in cinemas. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan was an AD on the film. Ahead of the classic hitting the big screens once again, director Rakesh Roshan sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and discussed his son's bond with the lead duo. He also revealed that Salman gave physique training to Hrithik on the sets.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan talked about Hrithik Roshan’s rapport with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the shoot of Karan Arjun. He said, “They bonded very well.”

The filmmaker named other SRK films on which Hrithik was an AD, saying, “Shah Rukh ke saath King Uncle me bhi kaam kiya hai, Karan Arjun me bhi kaam kiya hai, Koyla mein kaam kiya hai (He has also worked with Shah Rukh in King Uncle, has also worked in Karan Arjun, has worked in Koyla).” Coming to Salman, Rakesh Roshan continued, “Salman used to train Hrithik physique banane ke liye (in building his physique).”

He concluded, “They were very close friends and there was a good rapport between them.”

During the chat, the director revealed how Hrithik contributed to Karan Arjun. He stated, “Hrithik ko uss waqt main actor ke roop me nahi dekhta tha (I didn’t see Hrithik as an actor at the point of time). I used to take him as an assistant but a very intelligent assistant because every scene I used to discuss with him and I used to take his point of view.”

He further mentioned, “And he did give me a lot of inputs regarding how the screenplay should be, how this shot should be, he was very into it. So he helped me a lot, actually he was a right hand man to me.”

Rakesh Roshan added, “Woh toh aahista se (gradually) when he started growing, when we reached Koyla.. then when he became 23-24 then I thought of making a film with him.”

Karan Arjun is set to re-release worldwide on November 22, 2024. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri.

The trailer for the re-release was recently unveiled by the makers. It has a special voiceover by Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, the actor recalled some fond memories of the film.

Hrithik wrote, “That afternoon in 1992 (I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room (sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went ‘ek idea aaya’ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted and then he screams भाग अर्जुन!!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन!!!!”

Hrithik added, “And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria!!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theater! And I was addicted from that day onwards!! And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!!”

