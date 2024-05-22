Salman Khan firing case: Actor asks Bombay HC to remove his name in petition from mother of accused who died by suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide/death.

On April 14, around 4.55 AM, five rounds of firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence shook the whole nation. Special MCOCA judge A M Patil remanded the accused Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, and Anuj Thapan to police custody and sent Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi to judicial custody on medical grounds. But Anuj was locked up in Mumbai Police Headquarters and reportedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 1st.

Days after this, today, May 22, Salman Khan asked the Bombay High Court to remove his name in a petition made by the mother of the accused Anuj Thapan.

According to Bar and Bench, Salman Khan asked the Bombay High Court today, on May 22 to remove him as a party in the petition by the mother of Anuj Thapan seeking a CBI investigation into the custodial death of her son.

Thapan was one of the accused in the case relating to the firing near Khan's house but died by suicide while under police custody. The Tiger 3 actor claimed that there were no allegations made against him in the petition however the plea sought to register an FIR against him.

The report also mentioned that the petitioner's lawyer said that Khan's name was mistakenly added to the prayers and sought leave to change that and this was permitted by the High Court today, May 22.

Salman Khan’s house firing incident accuse dies by suicide

One of the accused Anuj Thapan who was locked up in Mumbai Police Headquarters reportedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 1st. The 32-year-old was immediately rushed to GT Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

“The incident took place at around 11 am in the bathroom of the police lock-up on the first floor,” a police official said as per Indian Express.

A source close to officials revealed that when the incident happened the other two accused were away to record statements. Thapan who was in a cell alongside 10 other accused from different cases allegedly went to the bathroom and attempted suicide.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

