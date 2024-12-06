Salman Khan is all smiles as he hugs his late friend Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan at Mumbai airport; don’t miss actor’s heavy security: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been winning hearts worldwide with his larger-than-life persona and continues to do so. Recently, he was spotted at the airport, and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Salman can be seen sharing a warm hug with the late Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique. But the real showstopper? His charming smile, that has fans swooning yet again. Not to be missed is his tight security.

Salman Khan was recently spotted at the airport after attending an event, surrounded by his tight security team, including his trusted bodyguard Shera and staff members. He stepped out of his car with a bright, heartwarming smile that could light up anyone’s day.

What caught everyone’s attention was the affectionate moment when Bhaijaan hugged the late Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, radiating pure brotherly vibes. This heartfelt gesture, paired with his signature charm, left us in awe!

Watch the video right below!

The superstar nailed the art of understated style, keeping it effortlessly cool in a casual black shirt paired with dark blue trousers, exuding a relaxed yet refined vibe. Adding a personal touch to his look, he accessorized with his signature silver bracelet and a golf cap. To top it off, he rocked trendy black-and-white sneakers, perfectly blending comfort with fashion.

Earlier, a shocking incident unfolded when a man illegally entered the Sikandar actor’s shoot location and issued a chilling threat. Confronted by security, he reportedly asked, “Should I call Bishnoi?” The intruder was promptly detained and taken to the Shivaji Park police station for questioning.

Advertisement

This alarming event comes amid a rise in threats tied to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have a history of targeting Salman Khan over long-standing grievances related to the 1998 Black Buck poaching case. The incident has further underscored concerns about the superstar’s safety.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan got upset with Shah Rukh Khan for not visiting his house, the reason was Aryan Khan