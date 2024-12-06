THROWBACK: When Salman Khan got upset with Shah Rukh Khan for not visiting his house, the reason was Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two legendary actors of Bollywood who often remain in the headlines. While their individual filmography has been a topic of discussion for ages, the bond they share with each other has also made the audience curious. In an old interview, King Khan revealed that the bhaijaan of Bollywood was upset with him when he didn’t visit his house as promised. SRK also shared the reason, and it’s related to his son Aryan Khan.

In an old interview with ABP News, Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his Zero co-star, Anushka Sharma. As they spoke about their movie, the King of Romance also touched upon his relationship with Salman Khan. SRK started by saying that he respects Salman a lot because when he came to Mumbai, his family took care of him and his wife Gauri Khan like their own.

However, he did state that there was a time when the Tiger 3 star was upset with him. Sharing more about it, the Pathaan actor recalled that once Salman asked him to come to his house, but he didn’t go. He added, “Then he called me at 3 am and inquired why I didn’t visit him despite promising. I told him, ‘Mai betey ko gaadi seekha raha tha’ (I was teaching my son [Aryan Khan] how to drive).’”

The bhaijaan of Bollywood responded by saying that it’s not fair. He should have come; he has been waiting for him. Having said that, the Jawan actor stated that they can get angry with each other because their bond is very special.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to star with his daughter Suhana Khan in their first film together, King. An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “The first schedule of King begins by the end of January in Poland with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The idea is to shoot at virgin locations of Warsaw and then shift the base to other places of Europe.”

The source added, “The team of King, including the antagonist Abhishek Bachchan, will be shooting at several virgin locations across Europe from January 2025 and then reunite for some more schedules in India.” As for Salman, he will be next seen in Sikandar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kabir Khan meets Salman Khan; Shah Rukh Khan set to begin King in January