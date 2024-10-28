Salman Khan supported a lot and always checked in on him, reveals Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique: ‘He talks to me about being sleepless…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique, disclosed that Salman Khan has been a "tremendous source of support" for him and his family since his father's tragic passing earlier this month. In a recent interview, Zeeshan shared that Salman has been supportive of his family and checks on him every night. Zeeshan also added that the Sikandar actor talks to him about 'being sleepless'.

Following the political leader's murder, Salman was among the first celebrities to arrive at the hospital to offer his condolences to the family and attended the funeral as well.

“Salman bhai was very upset after Baba Siddique’s murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close like real brothers. After dad’s death, bhai supported a lot. He always checks in on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there,” Zeeshan told BBC Hindi.

He also talked about other celebrities who came forward to support the family. For those who might not be aware, he mentioned that several stars, including Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, visited to express their condolences after Baba Siddique's death.

Zeeshan noted that Shilpa was visibly emotional during this time. He described these stars as family, explaining that he doesn’t consider his father’s friends to be celebrities, as those who visit their home and share a friendship with his father feel like family members to him.

Political figure Baba Siddique was shot by three assailants on October 12, 2024, while returning from his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East. He was quickly taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

After his passing, a viral post surfaced claiming responsibility for the attack and was connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The post also included a warning directed at Salman Khan, leading to increased security measures for the actor.

In a recent interview with ABP, Salim Khan emphasized that Salman is "innocent" and would never harm an animal. The poaching incident that took place in Rajasthan in 1998 sparked considerable controversy; while Salman was acquitted, the Bishnoi community still calls for an apology from the actor.

