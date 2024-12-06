When Salman Khan’s performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik cry; filmmaker says, ‘Mujhe nhi laga tha…’

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to remain one of his most loved films. It chronicles the life of a man who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, separated in India from her mother, back to her hometown. While talking about the actor’s performance in the movie, Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik revealed he cried after watching the movie.

During a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, Amar Kaushik was joined by ace Indian filmmakers, Kabir Khan, Anees Bazmee, and Imtiaz Ali. In one of the segments, all of them shared their review of each other’s films. This is when Amar spoke about Khan’s comedy-drama movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

When asked what was the thing that really appealed to him about the 2015 movie, the Stree 2 director said, “Actually, the way Salman performed in that film. Mere liye ye tha ki usko ek takeeke se dekhna tha, performer hoga, ye karega, but uske performance se me mai roounga, ye mujhe nhi laga tha. (For me, it was like I would see him in a certain way, as a performer who would do certain things. But I would cry upon watching his performance; this I hadn’t thought of.)”

For the unknown, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is based on an original story by screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad and was bankrolled by Salman Khan, Rockline Venkatesh, and Kabir Khan. It also featured debutante Harshaali Malhotra along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Back in 2022, Khan announced that a sequel was in development, and acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he would start writing the script soon. “I had shared the story idea with Bhai (Salman Khan) sometime back, and he liked it. I will start writing the script around May,” he had exclusively told Pinkvilla. Sharing more about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, Prasad stated that it would be a continuation of the first part.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar. The movie will mark the first collaboration between Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, with an impressive supporting cast of Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is set to release on Eid 2025.

