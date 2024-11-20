New parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rent lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area for THIS whopping amount? Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started their journey of parenthood in September 2024 after welcoming their daughter Dua. It has now been learned that the power couple has a new addition to their real estate investments. Deepika and Ranveer have reportedly rented a lavish apartment in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai for a whopping amount of Rs 7 lakh per month.

According to a recent report in The Indian Express, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently rented an apartment in the high-end Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. The apartment complex is located in Prabhadevi, an area having easy access to the Central and Western suburbs as well as important roadways like the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

As per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the apartment covers a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft. The luxury unit comes with three dedicated car parking spaces and has several other amenities like a gym, swimming pool, and advanced security systems.

Deepika and Ranveer have rented the apartment for three years, and the agreement was registered in November 2024. The couple has paid an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure. The monthly rent is Rs 7 lakh for the first 18 months, and it will increase to Rs 7.35 lakh for the remaining time.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been enjoying their time with their baby girl. The little one was born on September 8, 2024, and the new parents revealed her name as Dua on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Sharing a glimpse of their daughter’s feet on Instagram, the actors wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer were last seen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again alongside a stellar cast. The latter is set to resume shooting for his untitled film with Aditya Dhar soon.

