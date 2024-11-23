Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan reveals Salman Khan asked about ‘every little detail’ of her cancer treatment and ‘boosted her confidence’; see PICS

Earlier in 2024, Hina Khan shared that she had been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. The actress has been sharing her journey, serving as an inspiration to many. Hina, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, is set to appear on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. She recently shared some pictures with host Salman Khan, revealing that the superstar enquired about her treatment in detail and also gave her confidence.

Today, November 23, 2024, Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 18. She looked stunning in a silver pantsuit while the host rocked a red shirt and dark gray jeans.

In the caption, Hina complimented Salman for his kindness and humility. She said, “I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan.”

Sharing about their recent meeting and how Salman asked about her treatment, Hina continued, “This time though it was different.. The Effort he made to meet me after his Long n Tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does.. really touched my heart Salman.. He called me and Sat me Down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my Treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything.”

Talking about Salman’s assurance, Hina Khan shared, “He not only shared his experiences and knowledge he also made sure I leave a ‘More Confident Person’ than before, he assured me that I will be fine.”

Extending her gratitude and regards to Salman, Hina added, “The point is, he didn’t need to do all this .. but he did..being who he is .. how busy he is .. how swamped with Work he is .. he still managed to extend his support Personally. It’s not just a hearty support for me .. it’s also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you Salman.. my highest of Regards for you, Always..”

The Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Colors TV at 9:30 pm.

