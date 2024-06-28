Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, gave hit songs, tried to revive career with Bigg Boss but failed miserably

Rewind to two decades back when a girl came to the big screen and literally burnt it so huge that the heat still remains burning in many hearts. She made her debut with special appearances and eventually became one of the most sought-after stars who was needed to flavor a film. Can you guess who is she?

Today we are talking about the OG Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra. The actress made us dance to her moves and the ethereal beauty she was. The 40-year-old first entered the industry as an oh-so-fine dancer and gave two superhit tracks Khullam Khulla and Koduva Meesai before eventually making her acting debut with 2004’s Musafir.

That movie was an ensemble starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shakti Kapoor and gave Koena her much-deserving break. We remember she literally emerged as the queen of music videos a few years ago and starred in numerous of them including Stereo Nation’s Ishq, Jasbir Jassi’s Channo, Aaj Ki Raat, and Akh Teri among others.

On the film front, Mitra was a part of several successful Bollywood hits including Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan’s Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s Insan, Suniel Shetty and Ritesh Deshmukh’s Apna Sapna Money Money, Dino Morea and Minissha Lamba’s Anamika among many.

Koena also made her presence felt in other industries with her performance in Suriya’s Tamil hit Ayan, Ajith Kumar’s Aasal, and Bengali film Besh Korechi Prem Korechi (2015) which marked her last big screen appearance.

In between she also tried her hands in television with Fear Factor India where she was a finalist and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3 where she was eliminated soon after entering as a wild card. The biggest attempt of Koena Mitra to revive her career came in 2019 when she entered the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

When people thought this was it, the diva of the early 20s arrived to reign on her throne, and Koena got evicted within the first 2 weeks itself. After that, she abruptly vanished from showbiz and is rarely active on her official social handles. However, Koena’s loyal fans still hope for her comeback but the days seem too gloomy.

