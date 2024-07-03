Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir are mindful of recoveries, says producer Ramesh Taurani; ‘They agree for profit sharing’

The debate around the star entourage has grown bigger and wider, with several people from the industry sharing their two cents on it time and again. It was recently that seasoned producer Ramesh Taurani spoke to Indian Express and shared how this rising problem can be solved. He also revealed that megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are quite mindful of the cinema business.

Ramesh Taurani on the Khans’ understanding of film business

Taurani began sharing his thoughts on the star fees hike and admitted that it’s a business model, after all. He said that there’s no denying that if someone is making a movie with a star face, then they’ll have to look at the fees and entourage altogether.

Ramesh Taurani says in his case, he starts by factoring everything, and in case things come too pricey in his way, he likes to have a dialogue with them and negotiate. He expressed, “If I feel the amount agreed is feasible, the project is viable; only then will I make it; otherwise, I won’t. No one makes a film not thinking about this.”

The Tips owner further shared that more than the entourage, the problem is the fee. According to him, while many do ask for massive remuneration, there are “a lot of stars today mindful of the recoveries and the business, and they agree for profit sharing.”

Naming Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan in that category, Ramesh Taurani revealed he made Race 3 with Salman on a partnership basis. “All big stars do this today. So, if the entourage cost increases, it will also be deducted from their share. It is a better business model,” Taurani opined.

Ramesh Taurani feels films don’t fail but budgets do

The filmmaker began 2024 by bankrolling Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, which didn’t do great at the box office, but Taurani has no qualms. According to him, ‘it was a nice start’ to the year because the movie got immense critical acclaim and love in equal proportions.

Ramesh Taurani admitted that he didn’t face any financial constraints as Merry Christmas was made under a certain budget. He added, “It gave us a lot of creative satisfaction that those who saw the film loved it.”

Quoting the popular saying, “Films don’t fail, budgets do,” Taurani detailed that in case someone has a specific cast to onboard, they’ll have to draw a budget accordingly while keeping in mind that the movie should look good. Mentioning the example of his recent production, Ishq Vishq Rebound, the producer said the movie appears to be ‘fresh and colorful’ and not just a film assembled on a set.

For the unversed, Ishq Vishq Rebound was a sequel to a 2003 movie by the same name and starred Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead.

In the same interview, Ramesh Taurani opined that bigger stars don’t like to do romantic movies anymore, and after Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3, and Fighter, there’s a trend of action movies. He feels that romantic films have suffered a setback due to the same and also because it is not easy to crack new conflicts that the script demands.

Ramesh Taurani will soon bankroll Race 4 and, an untitled comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

