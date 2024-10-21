Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali says superstar wasn't aware Bishnoi community worships blackbuck; shares whether he should apologize

Salman Khan, who is one of the popular superstars of Hindi cinema, has been grabbing headlines since the demise of his close friend, Baba Siddique. Salman has received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after it claimed responsibility for the late politician's murder. Amidst this, Salman’s former girlfriend Somy Ali has revealed that the superstar wasn't aware the Bishnoi community worships blackbuck. Somy also shared that there is no reason for him to apologize.

In a new interview with Aaj Tak, Somy Ali spoke in detail about Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck case. Somy shared that it is illogical to name Salman as the culprit as he wasn't aware of the fact that the Bishnoi tribe worships blackbuck deer.

"Jab Salman ko khabar nahin thi toh unko koi gunehgaar karaar diya ja raha hai, ye mujhe samajh nahin arha hai. Ismein koi logic hi nahin hai. (Salman had no idea about it then why he is being named as a culprit? I don't get it. It has no logic)," Somy Ali said.

Somy Ali continued that Salman has been targetted in the case as he is a big superstar. Recalling her dating days with the actor, Somy shared that she didn't accompany him during the alleged hunting in Jodhpur. The former actress detailed that Salman didn't take her with him on that day as animals would run away with her coughing. Somy claimed that she doesn't like hunting as a sport.

Somy recounted when Salman returned from the shoot, the superstar told her that he wasn't aware that the blackbuck gets worshipped there. Speaking about whether Salman should apologize, Somy shared that it "makes no sense" as he didn't know about the Bishnoi community's sentiments about the blackbuck deer.

The former actress expressed that she would apologize to the Bishnoi community on Salman's behalf.

Somy Ali dated her Andolan co-star Salman Khan for eight years from 1991 to 1999. The former couple broke up, and she returned to the US to pursue her studies. Salman was the main accused of hunting blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain in the 90s.

