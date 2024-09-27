Somy Ali slams Sonu Nigam for using her talk show to target her 'ex', calls him a ‘Chameleon’; ‘Didn’t expect him to stoop down to a sewage level’

Actress Somy Ali opened up about feeling betrayed by Sonu Nigam, whom she accused of using her talk show for personal motives. Reflecting on their interaction, she revealed that after inviting him on the show, she later extended a work opportunity in London, only to be ignored.

Somy expressed disappointment, calling the singer a 'chameleon' and added, "I realised the only reason he came on the show was to prove to that gentleman that, 'Look, I'm on your ex's show'." She also said, "Trust me I was duped and how is unimaginable,” before adding, “Just didn’t expect him to stoop down to a sewage level.” While she didn't name him directly in the video, his name was mentioned in the caption.

She continued by reflecting on the his enthusiasm to appear on her talk show without charging a fee, which at the time, she attributed to his genuine interest. The show was in its early stages, with no sponsors and a tight budget, so his willingness to participate seemed like a kind gesture.

However, as she thought more about it, she came to realize that the person's true motive was not as sincere as she initially believed. According to her, the real reason behind his appearance was to settle a score with someone she had been associated with during her time in Mumbai, between the ages of 16 and 24. This realization left her questioning his intentions and respect for him.

Somy Ali said, "I realised the only reason he came on the show was to prove to that gentleman that, 'Look, I'm on your ex's show'. Once that chapter closed when I tried to offer him an opportunity...he refused to communicate with me." Despite her repeated attempts to reach out, including leaving voice notes in multiple languages, he chose not to engage with her.

She expressed her disappointment by reflecting on how someone she once admired and held in high regard revealed a different side. "The person whom you used to respect, honor, you put on a pedestal, think that he is such a good person, who said such nice things in the interview, the person all of a sudden is a chameleon, jo bilkul rang badal dete hai (who change colors)," the actress added.

Somy captioned the post, “This is what people are and how they take advantage of you. @sonunigamofficial Then he makes videos of others who treated him poorly.” She also emphasized how much respect she once had for him, only to realize that appearances can be deceptive, ending with a cautionary reminder to not judge a book by its cover.

Somy further vented her frustration and penned, "At least this one! Because trust me I was duped and how is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. Oh, by the way, this man who played me is Sonu Nigam." She expressed disbelief at how she was manipulated, describing his actions as those of a sociopath.

Despite her feelings of betrayal, she admitted she still enjoyed his music, but never expected him to sink to such low behavior. She also warned others to be cautious of his claims of being mistreated, calling it a tactic used by people like him.

