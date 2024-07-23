When Rajinikanth refused car pick up and went on a scooter to meet producer in heavy rains

Rajinikanth- This superstar needs no introduction. He is a global icon, an exceptional actor, a charmer, and a style icon. Rajinikanth is the highest-paid South actor and the second-highest-paid Indian actor after Shah Rukh Khan. Despite all success, he is the most humble personality and his grounded nature sets him apart.

The veteran actor’s simple nature was once again highlighted when Aruna Guhan shared an intriguing incident about Rajinikanth refusing VIP treatment and going on a scooter to meet producer, AVM Saravanan. Read further about it.

When Rajinikanth went to meet a producer on a scooter

Rajinikanth’s film Murattu Kaalai was instrumental in shaping the actor’s career to newer heights. The SP Muthuraman directorial established Rajinikanth as an action hero and superstar.

While the actor’s humility and nature have always been in the limelight, Aruna Guhan, creative producer with V M Studios shared an anecdote during the making of Murattu Kaalai.

The incident speaks volumes about the Padayappa actor’s grounded nature and simplicity. Taking to her X page, Aruna talked about the incident that happened in the early 80s.

She wrote, “Post the release of Punnami Nagu, my grandfather Shri M. Saravanan sent one of our Production Managers to fix a meeting with Rajini Sir regarding his availability, to which Rajini Sir said, “Saravanan Sir needn't come to meet me. I will come myself.”

Further, Aruna said that the manager insisted that he would go back to the studios and send a car to pick up the actor since it was raining. However, Rajinikanth was firm on his decision to go on his scooter.

What’s next for Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a TJ Gnanavel directorial. The upcoming movie, Vettaiyan will be released in October, this year. Apart from the Jailer actor, the film also has actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

Vettaiyan marks a reunion between legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. As per reports, the plot will revolve around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

Apart from that, Rajinikanth also has Coolie alongside actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan, making it his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Launched in September 2023, the film reportedly includes Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date remains unannounced. Coolie is slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

