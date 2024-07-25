Katrina Kaif's latest PICS from Austria vacay is all about peaceful space, therapy, nature and more; Arjun Kapoor's comment is every BFF ever

For the last few months, Katrina Kaif has been traveling up and down from India enjoying her 'Me time' in peace and tranquillity. The actress has now dropped a carousel of pictures from her Austria vacations and it literally looks like every traveller’s dream escape.

A peek into Katrina Kaif’s Austria vacations

The Tiger actress shared the glimpses of her stay in a Health resort in Austria. While a few pictures gave a glimpse of the serene location situated on the banks of Lake Altaussee, other pics featured a series of simple and nutritious foods that Katrina Kaif enjoyed during her stay. The carousel also featured a few selfies of the actress which showed her glowing with effects of peace and silence.

While her comment section has a sea of reaction, the reaction of Katrina's BFF and Arjun Kapoor has caught the internet's attention. The actor wrote, "Someone’s been busy taking pictures finally… well done @katrinakaif !!!"

When Katrina Kaif said she travels to relax

In an old interview with interestingplacesofindia.com, Katrina was asked about her idea of a perfect holiday to which she had admitted that her trips are only about relaxing. “I try to go on vacation at least once a year and the only agenda is to relax. So if that happens, I’m happy,” Kaif said.

She further revealed that because she has already been exposed to diverse cultures, it’s an easy journey for her to adjust to new places and get comfortable with new people. Katrina aims to explore beyond what she usually reads or hears about a place in order to discover something new on her own.

In the same interview, the 41-year-old admitted that her travel pack includes comfortable clothes, credit cards, sunglasses, and an extra suitcase because she makes sure to shop. When asked what she likes to buy, Katrina said, “The question should be, ‘What do you not shop for’! Mostly, I pick up dresses.”

She further admitted that she usually ends up buying a lot of perfumes and a few times the diva also brings home picture postcards as she’s lazy about taking pictures. Admitting she’s paranoid about losing luggage while traveling, Katrina called herself an adventure person when it came to stepping out of the home.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas and has no future projects announced as of now.

