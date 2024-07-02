Kill Review: Lakshya unleashes his inner beast in the masterfully shot but thin-plotted gory action drama

pinkvilla
Loved Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena in Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory 3? 6 movies and shows ft him to explore his range

Loved Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena in Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory 3? 6 movies and shows ft him to explore his range

 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant calls Payal Malik bewakoof for sharing pati Armaan with 'chudail' Kritika; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant calls Payal Malik bewakoof for sharing pati Armaan with 'chudail' Kritika; Watch

 The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Tom's Killer Be Found?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Tom’s Killer Be Found?

 'He Even Unblocked Me On Instagram': Jennie Garth Reveals She And Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli Are Back To Being Friends Again

'He Even Unblocked Me On Instagram': Jennie Garth Reveals She And Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli Are Back To Being Friends Again

 BTS members' custom Grammy Awards performance suits to be exhibited at Seoul's Jewelry Museum from Sept to Dec

BTS members’ custom Grammy Awards performance suits to be exhibited at Seoul's Jewelry Museum from Sept to Dec

 General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Unleash His Wrath?

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Unleash His Wrath?

 Ok Taecyeon and Byeon Woo Seok to Kim Hye Yoon, 7 Korean actors who nailed protagonist and antagonist roles

Ok Taecyeon and Byeon Woo Seok to Kim Hye Yoon, 7 Korean actors who nailed protagonist and antagonist roles

 Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Reveal His Secret Plans?

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Reveal His Secret Plans?

 'She Has A Ton Of Jewelry': Bethenny Frankel Denies Rumors Of Wearing Engagement Ring Given By Ex Paul Bernon

‘She Has A Ton Of Jewelry’: Bethenny Frankel Denies Rumors Of Wearing Engagement Ring Given By Ex Paul Bernon
Michael Chandler Challenges Islam Makhachev for Title Fight After Conor McGregor Ignores UFC 306 Call Out

Michael Chandler Challenges Islam Makhachev for Title Fight After Conor McGregor Ignores UFC 306 Call Out

 CeeDee Lamb Could Demand Trade if Cowboys Don’t Meet USD 32 Million Per Year Demand: Report Suggests

CeeDee Lamb Could Demand Trade if Cowboys Don’t Meet USD 32 Million Per Year Demand: Report Suggests

 Alex Pereira’s Coach Reveals Poatan Demanded Fight at UFC 305 After Knockout Win Over Jiří Procházka at UFC 303

Alex Pereira’s Coach Reveals Poatan Demanded Fight at UFC 305 After Knockout Win Over Jiří Procházka at UFC 303

 Watch: IshowSpeed Hilariously Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Beating Slovenia To Advance In Euros

Watch: IshowSpeed Hilariously Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Beating Slovenia To Advance In Euros

 Payton Talbott Reveals He Was Barred From UFC 303 After 19-Second Knockout Win: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Back In’

Payton Talbott Reveals He Was Barred From UFC 303 After 19-Second Knockout Win: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Back In’

 Alex Pereira Finally Confronts Jiri Prochazka About Witchcraft Allegations During Post UFC 303 Airport Meet Up

Alex Pereira Finally Confronts Jiri Prochazka About Witchcraft Allegations During Post UFC 303 Airport Meet Up

 Report: Mercedes Mone Gets Spotted Speaking To Shane McMahon About AEW

Report: Mercedes Mone Gets Spotted Speaking To Shane McMahon About AEW

 Possible Reason Why Aaron Rodgers Missed Jets Mandatory Minicamp REVEALED

Possible Reason Why Aaron Rodgers Missed Jets Mandatory Minicamp REVEALED

 ‘Bro Got Rejected’: Islam Makhachev’s Brutal Reaction to Dustin Poirier Rematch Offer Leaves UFC Fans in Stitches

‘Bro Got Rejected’: Islam Makhachev’s Brutal Reaction to Dustin Poirier Rematch Offer Leaves UFC Fans in Stitches
BTS members’ custom Grammy Awards performance suits to be exhibited at Seoul's Jewelry Museum from Sept to Dec

BTS members’ custom Grammy Awards performance suits to be exhibited at Seoul's Jewelry Museum from Sept to Dec

 Ok Taecyeon and Byeon Woo Seok to Kim Hye Yoon, 7 Korean actors who nailed protagonist and antagonist roles

Ok Taecyeon and Byeon Woo Seok to Kim Hye Yoon, 7 Korean actors who nailed protagonist and antagonist roles

 ‘She ate’: Stray Kids' Bang Chan’s sister Hannah raves about BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s new single ROCKSTAR

‘She ate’: Stray Kids' Bang Chan’s sister Hannah raves about BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s new single ROCKSTAR

Kim Soo Hyun's side reacts to resurfacing dating rumors with Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won: 'Won't respond to forced Lovestagram'

Kim Soo Hyun's side reacts to resurfacing dating rumors with Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won: 'Won't respond to forced Lovestagram'

 Serendipity’s Embrace stills: Kim So Hyun goes from high schooler in love with Chae Jong Hyeop to skeptic adult

Serendipity’s Embrace stills: Kim So Hyun goes from high schooler in love with Chae Jong Hyeop to skeptic adult

 Coffee Prince with Eun Hye Yoon, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun clocks 17 years: 5 reasons why the rom-com is still relevant and enjoyable

Coffee Prince with Eun Hye Yoon, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun clocks 17 years: 5 reasons why the rom-com is still relevant and enjoyable

 ‘It’s a rip-off’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa accused of plagiarising ROCKSTAR outfit by Chinese designer

‘It’s a rip-off’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa accused of plagiarising ROCKSTAR outfit by Chinese designer

 (G)I-DLE gears up to set the stage ablaze in teaser intro film for upcoming mini-album I SWAY; watch

(G)I-DLE gears up to set the stage ablaze in teaser intro film for upcoming mini-album I SWAY; watch

 North Korea publicly executes 22-year-old man for listening and sharing K-pop music

North Korea publicly executes 22-year-old man for listening and sharing K-pop music
Mira Rajput serves casual charm in white top and blue jeans look with luxe Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2,36,000

Mira Rajput serves casual charm in white top and blue jeans look with luxe Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2,36,000

 Let Hina Khan’s 5 show-stopping sets help you SLAY formal wear game

Let Hina Khan’s 5 show-stopping sets help you SLAY formal wear game

 Sobhita Dhulipala looks like she's dripping in moonlight in her her ivory and silver saree worth Rs.1,09,500

Sobhita Dhulipala looks like she's dripping in moonlight in her her ivory and silver saree worth Rs.1,09,500

 Shilpa Shetty’s 3 fashionably fantastic saree looks that left a mark on the global stage

Shilpa Shetty’s 3 fashionably fantastic saree looks that left a mark on the global stage

 Isha Ambani’s soft pink kurta set is all you need for intimate puja ceremonies and family gatherings

Isha Ambani’s soft pink kurta set is all you need for intimate puja ceremonies and family gatherings

 7 stylish mehendi outfit ideas inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna for brides to take style inspo from

7 stylish mehendi outfit ideas inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna for brides to take style inspo from

 Kriti Sanon's crisp white jacket and asymmetric skirt ensemble is a flawless choice for formal meetings

Kriti Sanon's crisp white jacket and asymmetric skirt ensemble is a flawless choice for formal meetings

 Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, to Karisma Kapoor: 6 must-have shirts inspired by Bollywood’s A-listers

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, to Karisma Kapoor: 6 must-have shirts inspired by Bollywood’s A-listers

Triptii Dimri blends cool with casual to serve an edgy oversized denim jacket airport look with black cargo pants

Triptii Dimri blends cool with casual to serve an edgy oversized denim jacket airport look with black cargo pants
movie poster

Kill Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Thriller

05 Jul 2024

Kill Review: Lakshya unleashes his inner beast in the masterfully shot but thin-plotted gory action drama

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others, plays at a theatre near you from 5th July, 2024. Read our review.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Jul 02, 2024   |  03:15 PM IST  |  656
News Comment Share
Lakshya

Kill is a stylish gory action drama with a lot to its merit (Credit: Dharma Movies)

Key Highlight

  • Kill is a stylish gory action drama which will be a treat for action movie lovers
  • Lakshya delivers a beast of a performance and Raghav Juyal shines in the comic bits
  • Kill releases in theatres on 5th July, 2024

Name: Kill

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Raghav Juyal,laksh Lalwani,Tanya Maniktala

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Plot:

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

What works for Kill:

Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama which warrants a watch for all the bloody and gory action portions shot in the moving train alone. Everything, right from the choreography of the action sequences to the way they have been captured on camera along with some raging background score, deserves all the praise. The film wastes no time to set up and gets straight to business. The runtime of just over a hundred minutes, serves the film well. Lakshya as Amrit is presented like a real commando. His physique is solid and he is totally able to sell himself as an action star whose kicks and punches feel literal and not gimmicky. He is also very expressive, especially in the last 10 minutes of the film where he had to display raw emotions. While Raghav Juyal as Fani doesn't feel like a dreaded thief or murderer, he gives the film the little comic charm that it requires. 

What doesn't work for Kill:

Kill is thinly plotted. The screenplay is loaded with some extraordinary action but the storyline doesn't offer much to hold onto. Raghav Juyal as the antagonist is not too convinicing as the baddie. He doesn't feel dreadful or someone to be afraid of. The film has taken a few obvious cinematic liberties, especially in the final showdown. Few supporting actors overdo their parts and it dilutes the impact of the film slightly.

Watch the Kill Trailer

Performances in Kill:

Lakshya as Commando Amrit is very convincing in his action-packed role. He enjoys a solid screen-presence. His well-built body helps him deliver the kicks and punches with ease. Raghav Juyal as Fani, does his part well but is not that convincing as a baddie. Regardless, he gives this otherwise serious film some chuckleworthy moments. Tanya Maniktala as Tulika is good in her simple and brief role. The performances of the other supporting actors, range from decent to good.

Final Verdict of Kill:

Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama with a lot to its merit. It is a film certainly to be watched by action movie fanatics while those who don't like bloody and gory action can conveniently stay away from it. Kill as a film could work even better with a denser plot and a more dreadful antagonist. 

You can watch Kill at a theatre near you from the 5th of July, 2024. How excited are you to watch the movie?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

