Kill Review: Lakshya unleashes his inner beast in the masterfully shot but thin-plotted gory action drama

Plot:

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

What works for Kill:

Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama which warrants a watch for all the bloody and gory action portions shot in the moving train alone. Everything, right from the choreography of the action sequences to the way they have been captured on camera along with some raging background score, deserves all the praise. The film wastes no time to set up and gets straight to business. The runtime of just over a hundred minutes, serves the film well. Lakshya as Amrit is presented like a real commando. His physique is solid and he is totally able to sell himself as an action star whose kicks and punches feel literal and not gimmicky. He is also very expressive, especially in the last 10 minutes of the film where he had to display raw emotions. While Raghav Juyal as Fani doesn't feel like a dreaded thief or murderer, he gives the film the little comic charm that it requires.

What doesn't work for Kill:

Kill is thinly plotted. The screenplay is loaded with some extraordinary action but the storyline doesn't offer much to hold onto. Raghav Juyal as the antagonist is not too convinicing as the baddie. He doesn't feel dreadful or someone to be afraid of. The film has taken a few obvious cinematic liberties, especially in the final showdown. Few supporting actors overdo their parts and it dilutes the impact of the film slightly.

Watch the Kill Trailer

Performances in Kill:

Lakshya as Commando Amrit is very convincing in his action-packed role. He enjoys a solid screen-presence. His well-built body helps him deliver the kicks and punches with ease. Raghav Juyal as Fani, does his part well but is not that convincing as a baddie. Regardless, he gives this otherwise serious film some chuckleworthy moments. Tanya Maniktala as Tulika is good in her simple and brief role. The performances of the other supporting actors, range from decent to good.

Final Verdict of Kill:

Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama with a lot to its merit. It is a film certainly to be watched by action movie fanatics while those who don't like bloody and gory action can conveniently stay away from it. Kill as a film could work even better with a denser plot and a more dreadful antagonist.

You can watch Kill at a theatre near you from the 5th of July, 2024. How excited are you to watch the movie?