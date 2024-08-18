Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri on working with actor in music video Party Fever: 'With him, it's never like let's do it'

Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for AR Murgadoss' upcoming directorial, Sikandar, has been keeping himself busy with other projects. Salman was recently featured in Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon's song, Old Money along with Sanjay Dutt. He also appeared in his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri's music video, Party Fever. Ayaan shared his experience of working with Salman while revealing that the superstar analyzes his work before being a part of it.

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Ayaan Agnihotri spoke about how he feels grateful to have collaborated with Salman Khan for Party Fever. However, it wasn't an easy task for him.

The Party Fever rapper shared that whenever he or his cousins walk up to Salman for anything that they wish to do, the superstar asks them to show it beforehand.

"Only if he likes it, he let us know if he wants to be a part of it. It’s never like, 'Oh, let’s do it'," Ayaan said.

Ayaan elaborated on Salman Khan's approach to reviewing their work by saying that the Tiger 3 actor is quite "clear" about not blurring the personal and professional spaces.

The debutante rapper stated that Salman wishes to know if they are serious about their work. Talking about his work bond with the 58-year-old actor, he added that it is "always very professional".

Ayaan further shared that Salman doesn’t give them the impression of taking things lightly as he "never got it easy" in his life.

Ayaan then expressed that Salman liked Party Fever. The superstar watched the cut after the young musician shot the song and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor approved the track.

The rapper also requested Salman to promote the track and perform the hook step in the song. After nodding for the cameo, the Sikandar star then suggested to feature him while flashing his iconic bracelet in the music video.

Party Fever was released on YouTube earlier in August this year. Ayaan made his debut with his stage name 'Agni' in it.

Ayaan Agnihotri is born to Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. He is Alizeh Agnihotri's brother. Have you watched his song yet?

