WATCH: Salman Khan fighting enemies in AP Dhillon’s Old Money is perfect Friday mood; don’t miss Sanjay Dutt’s swagger entry

The wait is over! AP Dhillon’s highly anticipated single, Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, has been released and is already making waves on social media. AP Dhillon shared the song on Instagram today (August 9), and it's been receiving positive feedback ever since. While posting the song, he captioned it, "Old Money Out Now. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for believing in the boy.”

The song Old Money kicks off with AP Dhillon, determined to fight despite Salman Khan's warning. Soon, trouble strikes as his friend gets killed and he is captured by enemies. Salman Khan enters the scene in his signature swag, delivering powerful action sequences. Sanjay Dutt also makes an appearance, exuding a commanding presence with a top-notch look. Together, Salman, Sanjay, and AP Dhillon deliver an impressive performance in the Old Money music video, making it a must-watch.

As soon as the song was released, numerous users flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Great," while another simply commented, "Killed it." Many others expressed their enthusiasm with fire and heart emojis.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who previously starred together in Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, have reunited for AP Dhillon's latest single, Old Money. On August 6, 2024, Salman shared a teaser of the song on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek.

The teaser begins with AP Dhillon resting his head on a car while sleeping. His friend wakes him up, saying, “AP, wo mil gaye aur khabar pakki hai.” They quickly rush to catch someone, and Salman Khan makes a stylish entrance. Salman asks, “Kaha ja rahe ho?" AP responds, "Bas bhai aadhe ghante mein aa gaye." Salman then warns, “Dekhna pichhli baar ki tarah mujhe waha aana na pade.”

Earlier, AP Dhillon teased fans on Instagram with a motion poster for Old Money. The text on the poster read "Old Money by AP Dhillon," along with the question, "Did you miss me?" Tagging Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon, AP added, “I know you didn't see this one coming...” The video featured images of Salman, Sanjay, and AP Dhillon together.

Salman Khan expressed his excitement about the collaboration by giving a shout-out to AP Dhillon. He praised AP, saying, "Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor (He was a singer, and now he is an actor too). Bring it on, singing action star."

AP Dhillon, a well-known figure in the global music scene, has gained recognition for hits such as Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, and Brown Munde, among others. His recent songs, True Stories and With You, also gained significant popularity. Additionally, his docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind was released on Prime Video last year, premiering in India and internationally.

