EXCLUSIVE: Hindi Film Industry sets up 5 tentpole projects for 2026 with Border 2, King, Love And War, Ramayana and Salman Khan’s next

While we are still waiting to say goodbye to 2024, and welcome the feature films of 2025, the Hindi Film Industry is already a step ahead, planning tentpole feature films for 2026. A glance at the line-up of feature films 2 years later, and we can already forsee at-least five blockbusters, with the biggest of the superstars, doing films that could rewrite records at the box-office. The year would begin with the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2, which arrives on Republic Day 2026 weekend.

Touted to be the biggest war film of Indian Cinema, Border 2 is expected to set the box office on fire, much like Gadar 2. There is already chatter in the industry about the benchmark this Anurag Singh directorial could set if made well, as Border has managed to attain a cult status over the years among cine-goers. We move on to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love And War next, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Releasing on Eid 2026 weekend, the film marks the reunion of Ranbir and SLB after 17 years, and is said to be an epic love story set against the backdrop of war.

It features not just three of the finest actors of Hindi Cinema, but also three of the most promising stars in modern times, with RK leading the marque. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the spectacle with Siddharth Anand’s King directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is targeting an Eid 2026 release too, though an official announcement from the makers is yet to be made. A Shah Rukh Khan film will always release with a set of expectations and King will be no different, as there is a strong buzz on SRK playing a slightly grey character from the underworld in this actioner.

Post the historic success of Jawan, Atlee is now teaming up with Salman Khan on an action-packed entertainer. The director is on the verge of pulling a casting coup as he is in advanced talks with Kamal Haasan to play the parallel lead alongside Salman. The actioner is slated to hit the big screen by the end of 2026 with sky-high expectations as the audience will looking forward to see the presentation and story-telling like never before with two of the biggest icons – Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan.

While an official announcement is round the corner, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is easily the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema. The makers have pulled off a mega-star cast for the film by packaging it with Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Raavan) and Sunny Deol (Hanuman). Buzz is, it arrives during the Diwali 2026 weekend, though we are yet to official hear more on the same.

From Sunny Deol to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan– 2026 could see give of the biggest stars arriving on the spectacle with mega-budget feature films to entertain the audience, with content that does justice to their legacy. And we hear, Aamir Khan too is planning something massive for 2026 (more on this soon). Let’s not forget, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also returns to the spectacle with Spirit in 2026, as the feature film goes on floors in January. If not already, the brace yourself for peak cinematic experience at regular intervals in 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

