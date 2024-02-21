Sara Ali Khan drops throwback PICS to wish Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'little' Jeh on his birthday

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's 3rd birthday on February 21. Known fondly as Jeh, the adorable star kid is receiving warm wishes from family and friends on his special day. With his innocence and charm, Jeh has already captured hearts and become a little star in his own right, drawing attention wherever he goes. Now, his elder sister Sara Ali Khan shared her heartfelt wishes.

Sara Ali Khan wishes her little brother Jeh on his birthday

Today, on February 21, popular Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to wish her youngest brother Jehangir Ali Khan by referring him as “little Jeh Baba.” She shared three group pictures featuring the handsome men of the family Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan along with the birthday boy. Sharing the throwback pictures in a grid format, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday to little Jeh Baba.”

